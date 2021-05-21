City of New Madrid hopes newest RV park will attract more tourists

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - With a rise in RV sales across the county and more families making an effort to vacation together, one Heartland town is adding another RV park with the city limits to help attract tourists to the river front community.
What was once an old gas station just off Highway 55 in New Madrid, along the outer road, is the future home of an RV park. And with water and sewer lines installed, the new park hopes to open by the end of the year.
“What we’re trying to do is bring some business back into the city. And possibly tourism in the future,” said Mayor Richard Bodi.
He said he plans to do that with the approval of a new RV park.
“A nearby power plant has a huge outage going on, and with us letting these RV parks open, they can move in their RV and stay here in the city and it’s almost like having 250 or 300 more residents in the city,” he said.
With two parks already open in town, he said having a third open up at the city’s entrance helps attract more tourists.
“It’s a win, win for us. It gives construction people,” Mayor Bodi said. “They can bring their camper and have a nice place to stay at a reasonable price, plus our grocery stores. We have an Eagles Club, a lot of people have joined it. It’s a plus for our city.”
City Administrator Richard McGill said the city has already spent more than $2 million on rebuilding its infrastructure due to flooding in 2019.
“Our residents have been very patient with us as we work towards making everything back normal or even better than normal,” he said. “We’ve got our streets and water, sewer lines, everything that’s improved and we’re nearing completion of that process right now.”
It’s an effort to restore the city of New Madrid to the booming little community it once was.
“We’re trying to play on our river, because it is something that draws people,” he said. “People from all over the county and even the state come down here and fish and even from out of state and I think it’s a plus.”
Mayor Bodi said the city of New Madrid will continue to make improvements across the town to better it.
