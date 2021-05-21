Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 4:44 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:40 p.m., Friday, May 21, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 339,863 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 265,641 confirmed cases
    • 74,222 probable cases
  • 331,940 recoveries
  • 2,056 active cases
    • 1,368 confirmed active cases
    • 688 probable active cases
  • 5,811 total deaths
    • 4,611 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,200 deaths among probable cases
  • 188 currently hospitalized
    • 80 in ICU
    • 32 on ventilators
  • 3,634,078 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.6% positive antigen tests
  • 3,280,852 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, May 21:

  1. Pulaski: 37
  2. Benton: 29
  3. Garland: 20

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,190 17 3,069 104 22,713
Clay 1,778 15 1,712 51 19,120
Cleburne 1,995 12 1,907 75 23,746
Craighead 13,547 89 13,275 182 128,992
Crittenden 6,115 42 5,974 97 45,843
Cross 1,960 12 1,898 50 17,116
Greene 6,151 28 6,045 77 52,137
Independence 3,782 22 3,636 124 44,688
Jackson 3,228 5 3,184 38 29,661
Lawrence 2,126 6 2,077 43 16,912
Mississippi 5,874 22 5,743 109 44,030
Poinsett 3,179 12 3,090 77 29,802
Randolph 2,152 27 2,078 47 22,039
St. Francis 3,603 13 3,546 44 32,465
Sharp 1,613 8 1,559 46 18,879
Stone 992 3 959 30 12,669
White 8,092 85 7,887 118 56,299
Woodruff 651 2 636 13 8,889

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.