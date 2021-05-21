Former Dyersburg firefighter charged in woman’s murder

BRIGHTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg firefighter was terminated after one day on the job due to a murder investigation.
District Attorney Mark Davidson says a 21-year-old woman from Millington was shot and killed around 7 p.m. Thursday in the Brighton city limits.
Raymond McDaniel is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. The Dyersburg Fire Department says McDaniel was hired May 19.
Fire Chief Brett Sipes says it was McDaniel’s first and only day of employment.
