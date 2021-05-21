Hutchinson appoints several to state commissions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed several Northeast Arkansas residents to various state commissions and boards.
Those from NEA announced Friday include:
- Dr. Jerrod Anderson, Batesville, to the Health Services Permit Commission. Appointment Expires April 9, 2025. Replaces Dr. Jason Richey.
- Greg Brown, Osceola, to the Arkansas Veterans’ Commission. Appointment expires October 15, 2025. Reappointment.
- Rusty Guinn, Jonesboro, to the State Board of Collection Agencies. Appointment expires January 1, 2024. Reappointment.
- Julie Matthews, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board. Appointment expires January 15, 2024. Replaces Cary Matthews.
- Scott Wood, Batesville, to the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Replaces Ken Yarbrough.
- Edward Regenold, Armorel, to the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority. Appointment expires November 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Russ Thomason, Blytheville, to the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority. Appointment expires November 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Mike Jacques, Gosnell, to the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority. Appointment expires November 1, 2022. Replaces Barry Ball.
- Marsha Partney, Mountain Home, to the Advisory Council for the Education of Gifted and Talented Children. Appointment expires July 20, 2023. Reappointment.
- Joe Cole, Piggott, to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Steve Cole.
- Randy Fore, Mountain Home, to the Arkansas Board of Hearing Instrument Dispensers. Appointment expires July 31, 2023. Reappointment.
