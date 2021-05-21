May 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, May 21. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
An approaching ridge of high pressure could provide the longest stretch of dry weather since early April.
We’ll get a taste of summer as highs surge to near 90°F by the end of the weekend.
The next few mornings will feel a bit stuffy but, overall, humidity won’t feel out of control just yet.
This strong high pressure begins to erode by the middle of next week to allow rain chances to return with a stalling cold front.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Hot drama at a town meeting Thursday: Just minutes after the mayor fired his town’s fire chief, the city council reinstated him.
New details this morning about the inspector who was fired following the discovery of a fractured beam on the I-40 bridge. Aaron Castleberry has a live report at the top of the hour.
A city program addressing homelessness is hard at work preparing to reopen/
A year after the pandemic began, one Region 8 jail has reopened its doors to visitors.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.