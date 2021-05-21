Mississippi County man arrested in Jonesboro drug, terroristic act case

Jonesboro police said they later found Booker and three juveniles in a vehicle near Stallings Drive. Officers pulled over the vehicle and found a .38 caliber revolver and a .22 caliber pistol under the driver’s seat and a .380 caliber pistol in the back passenger area, plus marijuana and a joint in the front passenger side door and marijuana in a backpack in a back seat, police said in the affidavit.