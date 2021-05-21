Mississippi County man arrested in Jonesboro drug, terroristic act case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man faces multiple charges after Jonesboro police responded to a vehicle being shot early Friday.
Randie Lee Booker, 18, Blytheville was arrested after Jonesboro police went to Gladiolus Drive.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victims told police that their vehicle had been shot.
“Officers were advised they met several subjects in the area of Gladiolus Drive to sell these subjects some marijuana. During the time of this transaction, one of the subjects pulled a gun and shot the back of the victim’s vehicle,” Jonesboro police said. “The victim then drove off, leaving the area.”
Jonesboro police said they later found Booker and three juveniles in a vehicle near Stallings Drive. Officers pulled over the vehicle and found a .38 caliber revolver and a .22 caliber pistol under the driver’s seat and a .380 caliber pistol in the back passenger area, plus marijuana and a joint in the front passenger side door and marijuana in a backpack in a back seat, police said in the affidavit.
Booker was arrested on suspicion of terroristic act-shoots at or projects an object that causes property damage, possession of schedule VI less than four ounces, carrying a weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
A $150,000 bond was set for Booker, who will be arraigned June 30 in circuit court.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.