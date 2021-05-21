More passengers taking Air Choice One flights now that COVID restrictions being lifted

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -People are out and about as summer approaches and restrictions are being lifted.
An area air business - Air Choice One - is seeing an increase in business due to it.
After Arkansas lifted the mask requirement and as St. Louis continues to relax their restrictions, many people are ready to head out.
As soon as restrictions were lifted, more people started booking flights, officials said.
Air Choice One station manager Kim Brewer said flights are booking to capacity. That’s how it’s been for the past few weeks.
Right now, they are working from a temporary terminal. The March 2020 tornado destroyed their original terminal.
Brewer says the influx of people keeps them busy but they are happy to see full flights.
“It’s been a challenge to get back because you know space is limited here and operating out of the public traffic area is different, but we don’t care we are just glad to have the passengers back,” says Brewer.
She also mentioned that some of their passengers are using their flight to avoid traffic due to the I-40 bridge shutdown heading to the Memphis airport.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.