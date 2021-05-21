Not a scam: The $2.67 billion Blue Cross Blue Shield ‘settlement fund’ is real

(KAIT) - With the abundance of scams people see in their mail boxes, emails, and on social media, it’s no wonder that a notice about participating in a $2.67 billion ‘Settlement Fund’ from Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield may be ignored as being just another scam and treated as junk mail.
However, it’s the real deal, and you may be eligible to receive a payment from the settlement. This settlement stems from a class action antitrust lawsuit from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.
Many insured with Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield insurance as far back as 2008 have been sent one of these postcards, or an email, each with your ‘unique id’. The settlement correspondence has instructions on how to file a claim for your share of the settlement.
If you’ve not received a notice in the mail or an email yet, be on the lookout for one. More information is also available at www.BCBSsettlement.com or call 1-888-681-1142.
