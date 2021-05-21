Officer helps family’s grief with new dog

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer went on a call earlier this month about a child’s puppy being run over and the child was sad.
The work of the officer and others helped the family by adopting a puppy from Jonesboro Animal Control and presenting it to the family.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Officer Lane Cohn went on the call on May 13. He spoke with the family.
“The next day, Officer Cohn contacted Jonesboro Animal Control as well as the JPD Community Outreach Office and Jessica’s mother, Terri. He had a plan and wanted to get everyone on board,” the post noted.
Officer Cohn spoke to other officers, who helped raise money to pay for shots and surgeries for the puppy.
Officers then went to the family’s house Thursday to bring the puppy to them.
The family was excited about their newest addition, police said. And police said the gesture by Officer Cohn was appreciated.
“We are so thankful to have officers like Lane at JPD. He could have responded to this call and left it at that, but he went the extra steps to ask for help, ask for the mother’s permission, work with Animal Control to pick a puppy that would be suitable for Jessica, and present the puppy to the family at no cost. Great work to Officer Cohn, and thank you to all the officers who donated and to Jonesboro Animal Control for all their help and donations,” the post noted.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.