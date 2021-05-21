Pink Palace Museum in Memphis gets a new name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Pink Palace Museum in Memphis has a new name after 45 years.
Over the past 16 months, the museum has been making a gradual transition into the Memphis Museum of Science and History.
During this transition, the museum has used the name “Museum of Science and History – Pink Palace.” Executive Director Kevin Thompson says for many, the museum will always be the Pink Palace, but the new name will define who the museum is as a whole.
As part of this change, a new website will launch this summer.
