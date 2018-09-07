Warm and Quiet Weekend

High pressure continues to strengthen over Region 8 this weekend bringing warm weather and some sunshine. Data continues to show stubborn clouds at times, so skies switch from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy at times. There’s a chance a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico becomes a short-lived tropical depression or storm before “landfall.” No impact to Arkansas expected. Highs approach 90 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Humidity isn’t as high as you’d expect for Arkansas, but you may notice it over the next few days. It’ll get worse next week. Rain chances also return next week as high pressure weakens and moves out. Wednesday looks to bring the best chance of rain but afternoon pop-up showers and storms linger into Memorial Day Weekend.