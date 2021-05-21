Woman arrested after threatening victim with knife, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An argument Wednesday escalated after a woman reportedly threatened someone with a steak knife, with neighbors working to stop the situation, according to Jonesboro police.
Daisia Pfeifer, 20, Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threatening-1st degree and aggravated assault after officers went to the 1500 block of Dupwe Drive due to the argument.
The victim told police that Pfeifer had pulled a knife on her and pointed it in her face, threatening to stab her.
“The entire incident started due to Daisia wanting the victim to come pick up her child, but the victim did not pick the child up in a timely manner,” Jonesboro police said in an affidavit.
Police said Pfeifer then went to the victim’s house and started threatening her with the steak knife, with several neighbors stopping Pfeifer from attacking the victim.
A $40,000 cash-only bond was set for Pfeifer, who will be arraigned June 30 in circuit court.
