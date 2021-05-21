Woman faces murder charges in Marion County, Ark. shooting death

MARION Co., Ark. (KAIT) - A Marion County, Arkansas woman faces murder charges for fatally shooting another woman in the head, according to a report from KY3.
Bridget Brown is accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and committing a felony with a firearm. She has been booked into the Marion County Jail.
Investigators say Rachel Hemphill was found dead on the floor of a home in Summit, Arkansas on Tuesday. Brown was later arrested with a gun in her hand.
Investigators have not released a motive. Additional details in the investigation remain limited at this time.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.