Woman faces murder charges in Marion County, Ark. shooting death
Bridget Brown of Marion County, Ark. was arrested this week on suspicion of murder in connection with a shooting. (Source: KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 21, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 3:27 PM

MARION Co., Ark. (KAIT) - A Marion County, Arkansas woman faces murder charges for fatally shooting another woman in the head, according to a report from KY3.

Bridget Brown is accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and committing a felony with a firearm. She has been booked into the Marion County Jail.

Investigators say Rachel Hemphill was found dead on the floor of a home in Summit, Arkansas on Tuesday. Brown was later arrested with a gun in her hand.

Investigators have not released a motive. Additional details in the investigation remain limited at this time.

