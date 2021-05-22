A-State falls to ULM Friday

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (5/21/21) – A seven-run sixth inning by ULM proved to be enough as the Warhawks evened the Sun Belt Conference series with a 10-7 decision over the Arkansas State baseball team Friday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.
With the loss, A-State falls to 18-27 on the year and 10-13 in Sun Belt play while the Warhawks moved to 25-24 overall and 10-13 in league action.
Two home runs in the first three innings by Jaylon Deshazier gave A-State an early 5-0 advantage. Deshazier belted his first on the night with a three-run shot in the first and followed with a two-run blast to right in the third. A-State did not find the hit column again until the seventh inning.
Will Nash was perfect through the first three innings, but the Warhawks scored three times in the fourth and added two more in the sixth to chase Nash (3-6). ULM scored seven runs in the sixth on five hits and an error sending 13 batters to the plate while taking a 10-5 advantage.
Lucas Wepf (2-0) earned the win in relief for ULM allowing one run, unearned, on two hits while striking out six in four innings. The Red Wolves got a run back in the seventh on an infield single by Tipton and a Warhawk error that allowed Jared Toler to score to make it 10-6. A-State loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth to bring the potential tying run to the plate, but a pop-out ended the threat.
Max Charlton delivered three scoreless innings in relief, including retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth. A-State mounted a rally once more with Jake Gish hitting a leadoff single and Drew Tipton drawing a walk. Liam Hicks doubled down the right field line to make it 10-7 and the tying run came to the plate. The Red Wolves were unable to add any more after a pop-out and two groundouts. Carson Orton earned his eighth save of the season allowing one hit the ninth while recording the three outs with two runners in scoring position.
NEXT UP
The series will be decided Saturday with first pitch set at 1:00 p.m. A-State will hold Senior Day ceremonies beginning at 12:38 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the radio broadcast can be heard on Newstalk 101.3 FM and KBTM AM 1230 in Jonesboro.
SOCIAL MEDIA
