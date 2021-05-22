A-State falls to ULM Friday

Max Charlton delivered three scoreless innings in relief, including retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth. A-State mounted a rally once more with Jake Gish hitting a leadoff single and Drew Tipton drawing a walk. Liam Hicks doubled down the right field line to make it 10-7 and the tying run came to the plate. The Red Wolves were unable to add any more after a pop-out and two groundouts. Carson Orton earned his eighth save of the season allowing one hit the ninth while recording the three outs with two runners in scoring position.