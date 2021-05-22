Arkansas State drops season finale to ULM

The Red Wolves worked around trouble in the top half of the eighth to keep the deficit at two. Jack Jumper allowed a double and a single to put runners on the corners with nobody out, but a caught stealing at second and consecutive strikeouts got A-State out of the frame. Jaylen Deshazier led off the bottom half with a single and Sky-Lar Culver was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs, but the Warhawks stranded both Red Wolves to end the inning. After working out of a jam in the top of the ninth, A-State once again brought the tying run to the plate, but was unable to score resulting in the 6-4 decision.