Arkansas State drops season finale to ULM

JONESBORO, Ark. (5/21/21) – Five runs in the third were enough for ULM to take the regular season finale over the Arkansas State baseball team as the Warhawks took the three-game series with a 6-4 defeat of the Red Wolves Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.
A-State wraps up the regular season 18-29 overall and 10-14 in Sun Belt Conference play. ULM finishes 26-24 and 11-13 in league action.
ULM scored five runs on five hits and three A-State errors in the top half of the third, but the Red Wolves got two back in the bottom half. Drew Tipton belted his ninth home run of the year, a two-run shot, to left driving in Garrett Olson.
A-State got traffic on the bases in the fourth and fifth innings, but left multiple runners stranded in both frames. The Warhawks added a tally in the seventh with a wild pitch bringing in a runner from third, but the Red Wolves answered back. Ben Klutts drove in Jared Toler and Tipton with a two-out double down the leftfield line and moved to third on the throw home. Klutts was stranded on third after a flyout, but the Red Wolves trailed by two, 6-4, heading to the eighth.
The Red Wolves worked around trouble in the top half of the eighth to keep the deficit at two. Jack Jumper allowed a double and a single to put runners on the corners with nobody out, but a caught stealing at second and consecutive strikeouts got A-State out of the frame. Jaylen Deshazier led off the bottom half with a single and Sky-Lar Culver was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs, but the Warhawks stranded both Red Wolves to end the inning. After working out of a jam in the top of the ninth, A-State once again brought the tying run to the plate, but was unable to score resulting in the 6-4 decision.
Tyler Lien (4-2) pitched six innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on sixth hits while striking out four and walking one for the win. Tyler Jeans (1-4) pitched three innings and allowed five runs, all earned, on six hits while walking one and striking out three while taking the loss. Brandon Anderson allowed one run on one hit in four innings of relief while Jumper and Kolin Stone each pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Carson Orton picked up a six-out save, allowing one hit in two innings of work.
The Red Wolves head to Montgomery, Ala., and Riverwalk Stadium for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Seedings for pool play will be announced Saturday at the conclusion of conference games.
