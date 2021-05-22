Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 3:31 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:20 p.m., Saturday, May 22, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 340,040 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 265,774 confirmed cases
    • 74,266 probable cases
  • 332,112 recoveries
  • 2,056 active cases
    • 1,389 confirmed active cases
    • 667 probable active cases
  • 5,816 total deaths
    • 4,614 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,202 deaths among probable cases
  • 187 currently hospitalized
    • 82 in ICU
    • 32 on ventilators
  • 3,637,905 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.6% positive antigen tests
  • 3,284,496 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, May 22:

  1. Pulaski: 28
  2. Benton: 19
  3. Saline: 17

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,194 19 3,071 104 22,748
Clay 1,779 13 1,714 52 19,189
Cleburne 1,998 15 1,907 75 23,775
Craighead 13,554 87 13,284 182 129,109
Crittenden 6,120 44 5,977 97 45,911
Cross 1,961 13 1,898 50 17,128
Greene 6,150 26 6,046 77 52,176
Independence 3,782 22 3,636 124 44,714
Jackson 3,228 5 3,184 38 29,666
Lawrence 2,127 7 2,077 43 16,937
Mississippi 5,882 27 5,746 109 44,060
Poinsett 3,180 13 3,090 77 29,836
Randolph 2,157 26 2,084 47 22,080
St. Francis 3,603 13 3,546 44 32,473
Sharp 1,613 7 1,560 46 18,886
Stone 992 3 959 30 12,679
White 8,095 78 7,897 118 56,343
Woodruff 651 2 636 13 8,903

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

