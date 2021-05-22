Eudora man wounded after stealing Dermott police vehicle

DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say a Eudora man was shot and wounded by law officers after stealing a police patrol vehicle in southeastern Arkansas.
State police said Saturday that 33-year-old auto theft suspect Travis Haynes was shot in the leg when a Dermott officer and a Chicot County deputy opened fire as Haynes fled in the stolen police vehicle Friday afternoon.
Officers later found and arrested Haynes in the city about 100 miles southeast of Little Rock.
Haynes was taken to a hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries. The names of the officers and other details were not immediately released.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.