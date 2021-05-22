Manila mom wins free car in Mother’s Day giveaway

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Mother’s Day might have been two weeks ago, but that didn’t stop RNR Tire Express from celebrating.
The Blytheville location hosted the 5th annual Mother’s Day New Car Giveaway, where one lucky mother won a new 2021 Buick Encore.
Company president David Harrison started this tradition in honor of his single mother, as he gifted her a new car when he was 23 years old.
“It’s something we started a few years ago and it’s in honor of my mother,” Harrison said. “It’s just a great experience and it reminds me of what I was able to do for my mom.”
The winner of this year’s giveaway was Emily Onnen, a Manila native.
Her daughter wrote an essay, detailing Onnen’s hardships growing up and how she persevered to become a teacher and a mother.
“I owe it all to my daughter,” Onnen said. “She wrote us such a wonderful thing.”
While the car means a lot, it isn’t what Onnen is most grateful for.
“But the thing that means the most to me is my family,” Onnen said. “All of my children, not just my daughter, but all of them. And my grandchildren. I wouldn’t trade them for anything. They’re the most important thing to me.”
Now, the Onnen family can take their road trips, in style.
