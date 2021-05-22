Memphis man sentenced to 50 years in prison in Blytheville murder case

BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis man was sentenced by a jury Friday to five decades in prison in connection with the 2020 murder of a Blytheville man, according to 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman.
Correy Crawford, 26, of Memphis was on trial this week in the murder of Demarcus Daniels, 27, of Blytheville.
Daniels was found shot to death in the 400 block of Tennessee Street in Blytheville in April 2020.
Authorities later found Crawford in Memphis and arrested him in connection with the case.
Chrestman said in a media release that prosecutors Curtis Walker Jr., Gina Knight and Chris Brown worked on the case, as well as Blytheville police.
