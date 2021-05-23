A-State baseball to open Sun Belt Tournament with Troy

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (5/22/21) – Finishing fifth in the Sun Belt Conference West Division, the Arkansas State baseball team will open Sun Belt Conference Tournament action Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. against Troy at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.
As the fifth seed, the Red Wolves are in Pool D with West No. 2 seed UT Arlington and East No. 3 seed Troy. After Tuesday’s game, A-State takes on UT Arlington Thursday, May 27, at 3:00 p.m. Pool D plays concludes Friday at 3:00 p.m. with UT Arlington matching up with the Trojans.
The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Tournament features four, three-team pools with the winner of each pool matching up in the semifinals on Saturday at Riverwalk Stadium. In the event of a three-way tie in pool play, the highest seeded team advances to the semifinal.
A-State wrapped up the regular season at 18-29 overall and 10-14 in conference play. The Red Wolves went 1-2 at Troy May 14-16 and UT Arlington won two of three against A-State at Tomlinson Stadium back on April 16-18. Tyler Duncan led the league with 52 RBI while Liam Hicks had a league-best .478 on-base percentage.
All games of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket in Jonesboro.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
POOL D
Tuesday, May 25
Arkansas State vs Troy | 12:30 PM | ESPN+ | 95.3 The Ticket
Thursday, May 27
Arkansas State vs UT Arlington | 3:00 PM | ESPN+ | 95.3 The Ticket Friday, May 28 UT Arlington vs Troy | 3:00 PM | ESPN+
