A-State baseball to open Sun Belt Tournament with Troy

A-State wrapped up the regular season at 18-29 overall and 10-14 in conference play. The Red Wolves went 1-2 at Troy May 14-16 and UT Arlington won two of three against A-State at Tomlinson Stadium back on April 16-18. Tyler Duncan led the league with 52 RBI while Liam Hicks had a league-best .478 on-base percentage.