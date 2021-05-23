Arkansas beats Stanford to advance to Super Regionals

Outfielder Hannah McEwen walked to lead off the game, setting up infielder Braxton Burnside to jolt her 25th home run of the season to dead center, giving the Hogs a 2-0 lead. Stanford responded immediately in the bottom of the frame and took advantage of an error to put runners on first and second with one out. Emily Young singled off pitcher Autumn Storms’ leg and the ricochet allowed one run to score. Emily Schultz blooped a double to left to tie the game, and the Cardinal went ahead 3-2 on Sydnee Huff’s single to center, but Ryan Jackson cut a run down at the plate with an on-target throw.