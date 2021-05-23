Shell casings found as police investigate Sunday shots heard call

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are investigating a Sunday shots heard incident after police reportedly found shell casings at the scene.
According to the desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, it happened near Race Street just after 6:30 p.m.
Police reportedly found shell casings at the scene, including one intact bullet, according to the desk sergeant.
No injuries were reported and no suspect information was available.
Anyone who has information on the incident can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
