Caraway church holds outdoor service after fire

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a fire on Monday morning that caused major damage to its building, Caraway United Methodist Church held its service outside Sunday.
The decision was to make a statement that the fire would not define the church and that the church is the congregation, not the building.
“The second part of the story is that right there is not the church, these people are the church and we follow a God that is not defeated by evil,” said Jason Sutfin, the pastor of the church.
Sutfin also encouraged the congregation to pray for the two teenagers that were responsible for starting the fire, in an effort to share a testimony about God’s grace.
“So, often in our world, the natural response of people is to hit back when hit,” Sutfin said. “And the truth is it’s a struggle not to sometimes. But the truth is that the same grace that saves them saves me. And so we have to forgive first if we are to be forgiven. We have to be the people of grace in the midst of everything. This is an opportunity to be a witness to the world of what grace looks like.”
The same congregation has been helpful all week long, and even the Arkansas Conference of United Methodists are helping out, gifting $5,000 to the church.
“They’ve come and they done the work,” Sutfin said. “The problem is there are so many people to thank, there’s no way to do it.”
As for the future, Sutfin hopes to move services into the church’s fellowship hall next week, which didn’t suffer much damage from the fire.
There is still much work to be done on the rest of the building, however, and Sutfin shared how everyone can help.
“You keep getting that question ‘what can you do?’ We want prayers, and be here when we can be. That’s all we can do.”
