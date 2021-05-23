Caraway church holds outdoor service after fire

“So, often in our world, the natural response of people is to hit back when hit,” Sutfin said. “And the truth is it’s a struggle not to sometimes. But the truth is that the same grace that saves them saves me. And so we have to forgive first if we are to be forgiven. We have to be the people of grace in the midst of everything. This is an opportunity to be a witness to the world of what grace looks like.”