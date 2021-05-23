Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 4:00 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:50 p.m., Sunday, May 23, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 340,137 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 265,869 confirmed cases
    • 74,268 probable cases
  • 332,227 recoveries
  • 2,037 active cases
    • 1,410 confirmed active cases
    • 627 probable active cases
  • 5,817 total deaths
    • 4,615 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,202 deaths among probable cases
  • 196 currently hospitalized
    • 84 in ICU
    • 33 on ventilators
  • 3,640,047 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.5% positive antigen tests
  • 3,286,539 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, May 23:

  1. Pulaski, Benton: 18
  2. Craighead: 5
  3. Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Sebastian: 4

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,193 17 3,072 104 22,751
Clay 1,779 13 1,714 52 19,196
Cleburne 1,999 16 1,907 75 23,786
Craighead 13,558 88 13,287 182 129,218
Crittenden 6,122 42 5,981 97 45,936
Cross 1,961 13 1,898 50 17,143
Greene 6,151 26 6,047 77 52,207
Independence 3,783 21 3,638 124 44,728
Jackson 3,228 5 3,184 38 29,670
Lawrence 2,127 7 2,077 43 16,950
Mississippi 5,883 26 5,748 109 44,081
Poinsett 3,182 15 3,090 77 29,853
Randolph 2,157 26 2,084 47 22,101
St. Francis 3,604 14 3,546 44 32,499
Sharp 1,613 7 1,560 46 18,893
Stone 992 2 960 30 12,689
White 8,097 73 7,904 118 56,373
Woodruff 651 2 636 13 8,906

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

