Event raises money for food insecurity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people came out for Foodstock at the Shop Local Park in Jonesboro. The event was held to raise money for food insecurity.
On Saturday, Congressman Rick Crawford and his band Triple Nickel teamed up with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
The developmental officer for the Food Bank of NEA, Jordan Griffin, says this is one step forward to relieving the food insecure folks of the Delta.
“It’s really important because 18 percent of Arkansans are, or Northeast Arkansans, are food insecure. So this is just really important to raise funds for people in our area,” said Griffin.
