Two bodies found in Independence County slough

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two bodies were found at Ramsey Slough in Independence County Sunday afternoon.
According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas Game and Fish responded to Ramsey Slough this afternoon, for two bodies in the water close to a boat.
The bodies were recovered from the water and identified as one male and one female.
The boat was removed from the water, and both bodies have been sent to the state crime lab to determine the exact cause of death.
No names have been released at this time and details are limited.
Region 8 News will update this story as information is available.
