A Better Region 8: Staying safe Memorial Day weekend

(KAIT) - With Memorial Day coming up, many of us will be traveling and enjoying all that we did on holiday weekends before the pandemic started.
We just want to tell you to be safe.
No, I’m not going to lecture you about wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.
There will be a lot of folks on the roads, the rivers, the lakes, and in public places.
Please, be careful.
There will be more cars on the road than any time in the past year and a half.
Too many distractions and drinks can lead to deadly consequences.
It especially concerns to see the number of people who have died on our local highways in recent weeks.
Young and old alike, no longer with us.
Their families, devastated.
Things have changed since the pandemic.
Besides the additional traffic, speed limits are faster on some highways.
Some roads are now wider after finished construction while others are under construction.
Bottom line: Keep the phone down, keep the bottle down, and think of your family and others.
Be safe, have a great Memorial Day weekend. We hope to see you again next week.
