Construction continues for ‘Blue Bridge’ replacement

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a new bridge to replace the iconic “Blue Bridge” in Newport.
Construction started more than five years ago in 2015.
A weight restriction is in place for the Blue Bridge originally closed for emergency repairs.
“That old one served us well and for many many years. But we are definitely due for a new bridge,” says Newport resident Larry Jordan.
Despite the weight restrictions, Stan Glover says the bridge is still safe for travel.
The new bridge was supposed to be finished last fall; now it is moved to this fall.
“We are down to the final mid span of pouring the bridge deck and hope to do that in the next few weeks,” says Stan Glover, District 5 Construction engineer for ARDOT. “Pretty substantial amount of time behind and contractors working to catch up. They paid a good amount of money for liquidated damages.”
They are looking at November 2021 as the finish date.
