Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 5:44 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:40 p.m., Monday, May 24, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 340,186 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 265,921 confirmed cases
    • 74,265 probable cases
  • 332,416 recoveries
  • 1,894 active cases
    • 1,343 confirmed active cases
    • 551 probable active cases
  • 5,820 total deaths
    • 4,618 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,202 deaths among probable cases
  • 195 currently hospitalized
    • 92 in ICU
    • 39 on ventilators
  • 3,642,105 people total have been tested
    • 8.7% positive PCR tests
    • 14.5% positive antigen tests
  • 3,288,543 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, May 24:

  1. Pulaski: 10
  2. Craighead: 8
  3. Crittenden: 5

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,193 16 3,073 104 22,763
Clay 1,780 14 1,714 52 19,220
Cleburne 1,999 15 1,908 75 23,808
Craighead 13,556 85 13,298 182 129,394
Crittenden 6,127 43 5,985 97 45,998
Cross 1,960 12 1,898 50 17,165
Greene 6,153 26 6,049 77 52,297
Independence 3,784 19 3,641 124 44,748
Jackson 3,228 4 3,185 38 29,679
Lawrence 2,127 7 2,077 43 16,971
Mississippi 5,887 28 5,750 109 44,141
Poinsett 3,182 15 3,090 77 29,879
Randolph 2,157 26 2,084 47 22,118
St. Francis 3,604 13 3,547 44 32,616
Sharp 1,614 8 1,560 46 19,025
Stone 992 2 960 30 12,692
White 8,097 61 7,914 120 56,400
Woodruff 651 1 637 13 8,910

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

