Donations make new playground a reality at Mission Outreach

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A homeless shelter now has a new playground, thanks to a group of people.
According to Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas, Team Blue from Leadership Paragould tore down the old playground last week and installed a new one they bought.
“The kids love it and have already been putting it to good use,” the facility wrote on Facebook.
Elizabeth Collins is a member of Team Blue and says Leadership Paragould introduced them to several organizations.
When Mission Outreach showed up, Collins said her group asked how they could help and the playground came up.
Collins added the old playground was run down and they raised money through donations to purchase the new playground.
