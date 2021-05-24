Donations make new playground a reality at Mission Outreach

Mission Outreach says the kids are loving the new playground. (Source: Mission Outreach)
By Jorge Quiquivix | May 24, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 3:14 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A homeless shelter now has a new playground, thanks to a group of people.

According to Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas, Team Blue from Leadership Paragould tore down the old playground last week and installed a new one they bought.

Mission Outreach wants to give a huge thank you to Leadership XXIV Team Blue for our amazing new playground equipment!...

“The kids love it and have already been putting it to good use,” the facility wrote on Facebook.

Elizabeth Collins is a member of Team Blue and says Leadership Paragould introduced them to several organizations.

When Mission Outreach showed up, Collins said her group asked how they could help and the playground came up.

Collins added the old playground was run down and they raised money through donations to purchase the new playground.

