Doniphan residents under boil order as crews work on water main
Doniphan, MO police car (Source: KFVS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 24, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 9:03 PM

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents in one Missouri town are under a precautionary boil order while a water main is worked on.

According to a Facebook post, crews with the Department of Utilities in Doniphan worked on a water main Monday in the southeast section near the intersection of Highway 142E and East Locust Street.

Customers in the area could experience lower or a loss of water pressure during the repairs.

Residents and businesses in the area will remain under a precautionary boil order water notice until tests have been completed.

