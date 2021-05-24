Doniphan residents under boil order as crews work on water main

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents in one Missouri town are under a precautionary boil order while a water main is worked on.
According to a Facebook post, crews with the Department of Utilities in Doniphan worked on a water main Monday in the southeast section near the intersection of Highway 142E and East Locust Street.
Customers in the area could experience lower or a loss of water pressure during the repairs.
Residents and businesses in the area will remain under a precautionary boil order water notice until tests have been completed.
