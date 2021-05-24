Gas prices inch lower ahead of Memorial Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the start of summer driving season inches closer, analysts predict gas prices will inch a little lower.
Arkansas gas prices fell 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $2.75, according to GasBuddy.com.
However, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded remains 6.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.14 higher than this time last year.
The national average fell 1.9 cents in the last week to $3.02/gallon. That’s an increase of 14 cents from last month and $1.07 higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, predicts motorists will see more drops at the pump in the coming days.
“For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day,” he said. “So motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.