How cool: 12-year-old opens snow cone business

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - To say 12-year-old Jadyn Hibbard has been busy is probably an understatement. At 8 a.m., she goes to class virtually. Then at noon, she cranks up the snow cone machine to make delicious treats for the community.
“We were eating snow cones at Tropical Sno in Jonesboro,” Hibbard said when asked where the idea came from. “I was thinking like we should have one of these in Walnut Ridge.”
Jadyn and her parents brainstormed how they could do just that. Her dad had some space in front of his business and an old trailer.
Jadyn’s parents converted the trailer, and Jadyn bought the equipment.
“My parents were like ‘we’re already building this for you, you gotta get all of your equipment,’” Hibbard said, laughing.
In late May, Jadyn finally opened Sno2Go right in front of her dad’s business on Front Street. It took several months of work, from converting the trailer to getting permits and even learning how to make snow cones through YouTube.
But Jadyn doesn’t mind the work. After all, this doesn’t feel like work to her.
“After I get my school done I just sit at home all day and this is something for me to do,” Hibbard said. “I like doing it so it’s fun for me. It’s not like a job to me.”
Having fun and putting smiles on faces that’s what Jadyn hopes to do all summer long.
