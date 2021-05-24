Man accused of stealing copper from Jonesboro Shooting Complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An 8-month investigation into a theft at the Jonesboro Shooting Complex construction site has ended in an arrest.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the construction superintendent said video caught an employee, Deshawn Baskerville, using a skid steer to load a new roll of copper wiring over the fence and into a pickup truck on Sept. 10 at 3702 Moore Road.
Officers later found he sold 1,035 lbs. of copper at Crittenden County Recycling the same day for $2,328.75.
The superintendent added Baskerville didn’t pick up his check the following day.
On Sept. 14, the superintendent told police he would meet Baskerville at Southern Chef on Commerce Square to give him his check.
Police showed up, and Baskerville began reversing his vehicle.
They asked him to stop, and he yelled, “I didn’t do anything.”
“Baskerville exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed and turned south on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive towards the overpass,” the affidavit stated.
Police said he forced a car off the road, so they stopped chasing him.
Now 8 months later, police said they arrested him Sunday.
Baskerville appeared in court Monday for breaking or entering, theft, fleeing, and careless and prohibited driving.
A judge set a cash/surety bond at $15,000, and he’ll be back in court June 30.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.