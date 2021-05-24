Mangled: When military members are ordered to move to a new assignment, their possessions sometimes arrive in pieces – or not at all

The government has the ability to suspend Transportation Service Providers that do not meet the performance requirements of the tender of service program from participation. They will not have shipments awarded to them while suspended. The government also has the option to ban companies from the program entirely. We acknowledge that DOD families have very reasonable expectations; that their household goods make it from one assignment to the next undamaged. We’ll never be able to completely eliminate loss and damage, but we are committed to continually managing the program is such a way that families are made whole when that happens in the course of their shipment. When loss or damage to household goods occur during a move, customers are encouraged to file a claim with their Transportation Service Provider (TSP). Customers have 180 days from their delivery date to notify the TSP of loss or damage. As long as that notification has been made within the 180 days, customers have until 9 months after the delivery date file an itemized claim for every item that was lost or damaged. The TSP has 30 days from when the claim is filed to propose a settlement amount or deny liability for claims under $1,000 and 60 days for claims over $1,000. For repairs, the TSP must hire a repair company within 20 days and have that company inspect the item within 45 days. If customers are not satisfied with the settlement offered by the TSP, they can transfer the claim to the military claims office for their service. The Military Claims Office will then engage with the TSP on behalf of the customer in an effort to reach an agreeable settlement. More information about the claims process can be found at move.mil and on our personal property claims fact sheet. Quality Assurance personnel are available around the world, and customers should contact them with any concerns or frustrations that arise during the move. Customers are encouraged to provide feedback via the customer satisfaction survey on the Defense Personal Property System (DPS), which is the same platform they used to schedule their move. Customers can also reach out to their local personal property office for assistance with any phase of the move. Additionally, each service maintains customer service numbers for their members: Army (800) 521-9959; Navy & Marine Corps (855) 444-6683; Air Force (210) 652-3357; and Coast Guard (833) 551-0887. USTRANSCOM also maintains a 24-hour customer support center which can be reached at (833) MIL-MOVE [645-6683].