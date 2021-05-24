May 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, May 24. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’ll feel like summer for another couple days as a high pressure ridge begins to break down.
Afternoon highs in the mid 80s today and tomorrow will fall several degrees by the end of the week.
An approaching cold front will provide focus for scattered showers and storms for the second half of the upcoming workweek. We do not anticipate severe weather.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
It may have been a couple of weeks late, but a Region 8 mom got a Mother’s Day gift that will have her traveling in style.
The bodies of a man and a woman found in a Region 8 slough have been sent to the state crime lab.
If you’re planning a Memorial Day barbecue, better grab an extra bottle of sauce!
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.