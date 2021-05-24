100-mile Yard Sale on schedule for Memorial Day weekend

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Bargain hunters get ready, the 100-mile Yard Sale is on schedule for Memorial Day weekend.
The sale will be May 27-31.
Sellers will be setting up their tents on Highway 25 starting in Jackson, Mo. and going south 100 miles to Kennett, Mo.
Don’t forget to bring your cash, and if you’re driving in the area be prepared for traffic congestion and a lot of people walking around the highway.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will have message boards in place to remind drivers and shoppers to keep safety in mind when it comes to stopping vehicles, congestion and pedestrians.
“We really want drivers to be alert—to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of sudden stops and to look for pedestrian traffic,” said MoDOT Traffic Engineer Craig Compas. “Additionally, there is an increase in traffic, including large truck traffic, between the City of Jackson and the Route AB in Cape Girardeau County due to the Diverging Diamond Interchange construction. While we want everyone to enjoy themselves, we ask that people also be as safe as possible.”
