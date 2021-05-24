Nursing home residents treated to classic car parade

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - When residents of a Northeast Arkansas nursing home couldn’t make it to an annual car show, the organizers hopped in their classic rides and brought the display to them.
The 22nd Annual Piggott Heritage Car Show, featuring vintage cars and hot rods, was held this past weekend.
The day before the show began, the event’s committee members made sure those living at the General Baptist Nursing Home of Piggott got a chance to enjoy it with a drive-by parade.
On Friday, dozens of residents lined up outside the facility to watch as classic cars and trucks rolled by, many they probably remember driving themselves in days gone by.
According to the nursing home officials, the residents loved it.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.