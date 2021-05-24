Nursing home residents treated to classic car parade

Nursing home residents treated to classic car parade
When residents of a Northeast Arkansas nursing home couldn’t make it to an annual car show, the organizers hopped in their classic rides and brought the display to them. (Source: General Baptist Nursing Home of Piggott via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 12:33 PM

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - When residents of a Northeast Arkansas nursing home couldn’t make it to an annual car show, the organizers hopped in their classic rides and brought the display to them.

The 22nd Annual Piggott Heritage Car Show, featuring vintage cars and hot rods, was held this past weekend.

The day before the show began, the event’s committee members made sure those living at the General Baptist Nursing Home of Piggott got a chance to enjoy it with a drive-by parade.

On Friday, dozens of residents lined up outside the facility to watch as classic cars and trucks rolled by, many they probably remember driving themselves in days gone by.

According to the nursing home officials, the residents loved it.

Thank you so much to the Heritage Car Show committee for bringing the car parade for us. Thank you for stopping and let our residents take a look at the vehicles. They loved it!!!!

Posted by General Baptist Nursing Home of Piggott on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.