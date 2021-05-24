Police investigate two bomb threats

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is investigating two Monday evening bomb threats.
According to Paragould police, Paragould Emergency Services received information about a bomb threat at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center at 5:58 p.m.
While officers were at AMMC, Paragould Emergency Services received information about a second bomb threat at the Walmart Supercenter.
Police say the threats were “deemed unfounded,” and both locations resumed normal business.
The Paragould Police Department’s Criminal Division is investigating both incidents and will release more information if available.
