Region 8 Missouri schools faring well on the diamond

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020-2021 prep season is over in the Natural State, but we have several teams faring well on the diamond in the Show Me State.
A couple Dunklin County softball squads reached the Missouri Final Four. Kennett fell to Skyline on Saturday but beat Diamond on Sunday. The Lady Indians finished 3rd in Class 2 with a record of 17-9.
Holcomb beat Wellington-Napoleon 3-2 on Saturday to reached the Class 1 State Championship Game. But the Lady Hornets fell to Purdy 4 - 1. Holcomb finished 25-5. They’ll hang a banner for state runner-up, Tri- County Conference champions, and District 1 champions.
Several area baseball teams reached the state tournament. Kennett hosts Valle Catholic Tuesday at 4:30pm in the Class 4 Sectionals. Portageville hosts Kelly Tuesday at 4:30pm in the Class 3 Sectionals.
Holcomb beat Ellington 8-1 on Monday to advance to the Class 2 Quarterfinals. The Hornets will host Meadow Heights Wednesday at 4:30pm.
Cooter fell to Oran 4-0 in the Class 1 Sectionals. The Wildcats finish the season 16-11, they won the District 1 Championship.
