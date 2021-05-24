Region 8 police departments increase enforcement of seatbelt laws

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Memorial Day weekend coming up, the Paragould Police Department and other departments around Region 8 are cracking down on drivers not wearing seatbelts.
The “Click It Or Ticket” initiative began Monday and it’s not something new, but you can expect more officers on duty, with many hitting the roadways this upcoming holiday weekend.
“I’ve seen it numerous times where seatbelts are what saves people’s lives,” Paragould Police Captain Brad Snyder said. “Or prevent serious injuries. So, this is a campaign to encourage individuals to wear their seatbelts.”
According to Snyder, fatal crashes in the state are up almost 20-percent from 2020, with 230 fatalities, motivating police all over Region 8, to ensure drivers are safe.
The initiative will last until June 6.
