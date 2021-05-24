Restaurant damaged by fire coming back

MARIANNA, Ark. (KAIT) -It’s been nearly three months since the oldest black-owned restaurant in the United States was damaged by a fire.
Jones BBQ in Marianna has been a staple for nearly 110 years.
The owner said Monday through donations, he has the community to thank for reopening.
“What we had said all along after it burned was that it was a blessing in disguise. Because everything we got we’re coming back with is new,” James Jones tells KATV.
In February, about 70% of the building was destroyed after a fire started in the barbecue pit and nearly entered the kitchen.
Through a GoFundMe page, thousands of dollars were raised for the restaurant.
Jones said he expects his restaurant to be fully repaired by next month.
The restaurant will reopen Tuesday, May 25.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.