Sikeston to host Summer Concert Series downtown
Sikeston will hold a summer concert series downtown each Friday night, except July 2. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | May 24, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 4:50 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A summer concert series will be held in downtown Sikeston throughout June and July.

Music in the Park will feature the following:

  • June 4 - Anthony J. Russo
  • June 11 - Blind Velvet
  • June 18 - Cotton Ridge
  • June 25 - The Millstones
  • July 9 - Aimer La Vie
  • July 16 - CounTempo
  • July 23 - Double Take
  • July 30 - The Dirt Road Express

You can listen to music in Legion Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday night, except for July 2.

Admission is free, just bring your lawn chair, some food and friends and family.

