TDOT continues work in Phase 1 of I-40 bridge repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Repairs to the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge continue this week. There’s lots of equipment on the interstate right now as crews worked overnight to make progress on the project.
Over the weekend, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews started work to fix the structural crack they found over a week ago.
On Saturday, TDOT delivered more than 33,000 pounds of steel plates from Stupp Bridge Company in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
These essential materials are needed for Phase 1 of repairs.
This involves installing steel plates on each side of the fractured beam to hold the heavy equipment in place necessary for crews to make permanent repairs.
TDOT says crews will work in shifts 24 hours a day to complete phase one.
Phase 2 will consist of removing and replacing the damaged piece.
TDOT has made it clear that both phases will need to be completed before the bridge reopens.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.