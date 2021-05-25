ArDOT shuts down Hwy. 63 bridge for emergency repairs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down U.S. Highway 63/412 on Tuesday to make emergency repairs to a Lawrence County bridge.
ArDOT closed the road to traffic around 12:30 p.m. May 25 to repair the bridge over Spring River at Ravenden.
Police Chief John Keding said inspectors found “structural damage” to the bridge and immediately shut it down.
The emergency repairs should take 24 to 36 hours, he said.
Traffic is currently being detoured around the area.
