City of Jonesboro addresses flood problems near Hilltop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is digging a retention pond on Airport Road to reduce flooding on roads and neighborhoods.
The current drainage system does not properly drain the excessive rainwater and backs up, causing frustration to residents who live behind the businesses in the Hilltop Area.
Angela Williams, who has been advocating for the flooding issue to be addressed, says she feels hope has been restored.
“We are just the beginning of solutions that are going to take place in our town,” Williams said.
Williams has battled with flooding on her property for over six years, and she has pleaded to the city to fix the problem.
She says until now, the only response she has heard was to invest in flood insurance.
“I’m thankful that they are addressing this, and I know that flooding is an issue all over town,” Williams said.
The city declined to comment on camera, but the released a statement saying:
“This is a project in which the City has the equipment, manpower and land to make some adjustments to this retention pond. Hopefully, it will reduce water runoff concerns downstream.”
There was no mention of the costs of the project.
