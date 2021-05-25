Coming Soon: West Memphis Dog Park grand opening

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis is opening its first-ever park for dogs.
Mayor McClendon and the West Memphis Parks and Rec. is celebrating the grand opening of the “Westwood Dog Park” with a Ribbon Cutting event Friday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m.
The new park features separate areas for small and large dogs, sports benches, water fountains, a fire hydrant, waste stations, and much more, the release stated.
The Westwood Dog Park is located at South Avalon St. and Auburn Ave.
It’s the first of three dog parks planned to be built in the city, the release said.
