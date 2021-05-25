Corey Seats announces candidacy for prosecuting attorney

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Corey Seats of Jonesboro announced Tuesday his candidacy for Prosecuting Attorney of the Second Judicial District.
Seats, who has served as a deputy prosecutor since December 1999, has prosecuted more than 6,000 cases in the district during his 21-year career.
He has also served as supervising attorney and coordinator for the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force since 2014.
“I am a career prosecutor, not a politician,” Seats was quoted as saying in the news release. “My entire adult life has been focused on serving and protecting my community, my state, and my nation.”
In addition to being a prosecutor, the lifelong Northeast Arkansas resident is an active member of the Arkansas Army National Guard and a former active-duty member of the United States Army.
Seats and his wife Andrea have two children, Hannah and John.
The Second Judicial District is the largest in the state and is comprised of Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett Counties.
