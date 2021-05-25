Craighead County plans to use American Rescue Plan money for jail expansion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County is receiving $21,430,698 from the American Rescue Plan.
According to County Judge Marvin Day, the money will come in two separate portions.
The county is looking through grey areas to make decisions for the American Rescue Plan money.
Day says some options are clear on using the money, like expanding broadband and sewer fixes.
Then some areas are unclear, like if the money can be used on expanding the county jail to have more space for inmates to quarantine.
That is what Judge Day says the county is wanting to use the money on.
“For us in the county I just look at what our need are for the services that we are providing. An expansion of our jail to be able to be more socially distant, to be able to isolate better would be a huge benefit to all the people of Craighead County,” says Day.
The county already received the first half of the funding, which was a little over $10 million.
Day says he is still waiting for more guidance on using the money on jail expansion.
