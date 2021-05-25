Culver hits go-ahead 3-run double, Arkansas State beats Troy in SBC Baseball Tournament

MONTGOMERY, AL (KAIT) - A Mountain Home native had a flair for the dramatic in Montgomery.
Sky-Lar Culver hit a 3-run double in the 9th to give Arkansas State the lead. The Red Wolves went on to beat Troy 9-6 in the Sun Belt Baseball Tournament. Culver was 2 for 5 with 4 RBI, he also hit a home run in the 3rd inning.
The Red Wolves hit four homers in Tuesday’s victory. Jared Toler, Garrett Olson and Liam Hicks all went yard in the 2nd inning.
Riverside alum Kollin Stone shut the door in the 9th to record his 1st victory of 2021. The A-State closer pitched two and a third innings, striking out 2.
The Red Wolves are a win away from the Sun Belt semifinals. Arkansas State will face UT Arlington Thursday at 3:00pm on ESPN+.
